Joan Wiley Carroll, 84, formerly of Palmyra passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Shelbina Villa, Shelbina, Mo. Joan Wiley Carroll was born March 27, 1935, in Cambridge, Ill., to Julius Wiley and Lucille McCurdy Wiley. In 1944, her family relocated to Philadelphia, Mo. Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Emden Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Emden, Missouri. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. Survivors include four children, Gloria Coleman (Larry), Hannibal, Mo.; Janet White (Gary), Emden, Mo.; Jeannine Leeds (Gary), Cleveland, Tenn.; and Graylen Carroll (Marilyn), Trenton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Christopher White (Lilly), Emden, Mo.; Chad White (Erica), Affton, Mo.; Casie Belto, Camdenton, Mo.; Brandi Phil (Rob,) Arlington Heights, Ill.; Tim Leeds (Sarah), Sugar Hill, Ga.; Andrew Leeds (Shannon), Alpharetta, Ga.; Anna Tomczyk (Michael), Celina, Texas; Nick Pedersen (Jen), Alaska; Christine Green (Jacob), Portales, N.M.; and Tamara May (Randy), Cudahy, Wisc. Joan has 19 great-grandchildren and is loved by many nieces and nephews and a host of close friends. Siblings are Billy Wiley, Paris, Mo.; Dale Wiley, Barton City, Mich.; Anna May White, Santa Fe, Mo.; Cecil Reagan (Marvin), Monroe City, Mo.; Eva Kiser (Roy) York, Neb.; Linda Powell (Butch), Philadelphia, Mo.; and Mary Wiley, Alton, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeremiah Carroll; brothers, Louis Wiley and Keith Wiley; sister, Peggy Norman, half-sisters, Cleo Slover; Pearl May Smith; Ruby DeClerk; Myrtle Forest; and Irene Olson; half-brothers, Freddy Wiley and Russell Wiley. Joan retired from the Food and Nutrition Department at Hannibal Regional Hospital and worked in the Food and Nutrition Department at Maple Lawn Nursing Home. She was not happy unless she was making chocolate chip cookies or cooking for company. She loved to cook, and her friends and family love for her to cook. When you visited Joan, she was never without a pie in the freezer and a smile on her face that you were in her home. Joan was one of the most hospitable and giving people God created. You could always count on her to send a birthday card to those she loved. Her faith, family, and friends meant the world to her. Joan was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy, Ill. Memorials are suggested to of Central Illinois. Condolences and memorials may be left, and flowers ordered online at asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com Arrangements are under the direction of Wendy at A Simplified Funeral Solution.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019