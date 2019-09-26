Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Spindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann A. Spindler


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann A. Spindler Obituary
PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Joann A. Spindler, 93, of Liberty Village in Pittsfield, formerly of Quincy, went home with her Lord on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, at the home.

Born Aug. 29, 1926, in Ursa, the eldest daughter of fifteen children, to Alva D. and Marie Rowsey Miller. She married John Spindler on Feb. 28, 1946, at Grace Methodist Church, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2001.

Joann was employed at Methodist Sunset Home for 25 ½ years as a LPN. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include a daughter Adelia "Dede" (Richard) Carter of Quincy; three sons, DeWayne (Yvonne) Spindler, Thomas (Vicky) Spindler and Kevin Spindler; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Jones, Missy (Bill) Newton, Chris (Lisa) Spindler, Amanda Garnett, Tommy (Amy) Spindler, Tami (Gabe) Trevino and Tracey Hall; sixteen great-grandchildren, Gregory (Amanda) Jones, Emily (Justin) Ford, Hallie Spindler, Claire Spindler, Graham Spindler, Dara Kraklio, Christian Hall, Mason Hall, Josiah Trevino, Ellie Trevino, Arianna Trevino, Hayden Garnett, Clare Garnett, Ashley Spindler, Josh Spindler and Zach Spindler; two great-great-granddaughters, Emma and Adelia Jones and one on the way; five sisters, Barb (Bill) Arment, Ruth (Harlan) Blackburn, Sarah Griffith, Sharon (Larry) McKinney and Jackie Beebe; three brothers, Alva Miller, Jr., Gene (June) Miller and Ted (Amy) Miller; two godsons, Ricky and Randy Meehan; many nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ferol (Roger) Waller, Melva (Rich) Meehan, Mary (Carroll) White, Bill Griffith and Larry Beebe; and three infant siblings, Rose Marie Miller, Doris Arlene Miller and Larry Dale Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Amsler officiating. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Garden Court at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, Ill., or to Blessing Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now