PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Joann A. Spindler, 93, of Liberty Village in Pittsfield, formerly of Quincy, went home with her Lord on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, at the home. Born Aug. 29, 1926, in Ursa, the eldest daughter of fifteen children, to Alva D. and Marie Rowsey Miller. She married John Spindler on Feb. 28, 1946, at Grace Methodist Church, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2001. Joann was employed at Methodist Sunset Home for 25 ½ years as a LPN. She was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include a daughter Adelia "Dede" (Richard) Carter of Quincy; three sons, DeWayne (Yvonne) Spindler, Thomas (Vicky) Spindler and Kevin Spindler; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Jones, Missy (Bill) Newton, Chris (Lisa) Spindler, Amanda Garnett, Tommy (Amy) Spindler, Tami (Gabe) Trevino and Tracey Hall; sixteen great-grandchildren, Gregory (Amanda) Jones, Emily (Justin) Ford, Hallie Spindler, Claire Spindler, Graham Spindler, Dara Kraklio, Christian Hall, Mason Hall, Josiah Trevino, Ellie Trevino, Arianna Trevino, Hayden Garnett, Clare Garnett, Ashley Spindler, Josh Spindler and Zach Spindler; two great-great-granddaughters, Emma and Adelia Jones and one on the way; five sisters, Barb (Bill) Arment, Ruth (Harlan) Blackburn, Sarah Griffith, Sharon (Larry) McKinney and Jackie Beebe; three brothers, Alva Miller, Jr., Gene (June) Miller and Ted (Amy) Miller; two godsons, Ricky and Randy Meehan; many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ferol (Roger) Waller, Melva (Rich) Meehan, Mary (Carroll) White, Bill Griffith and Larry Beebe; and three infant siblings, Rose Marie Miller, Doris Arlene Miller and Larry Dale Miller. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Amsler officiating. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Garden Court at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, Ill., or to Blessing Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019