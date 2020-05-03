|
|
Mrs. Joann Leeser, 86, of LaGrange, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born June 27, 1933, in LaGrange, a daughter of Chester and Virginia Williams Schnellbacher. She married Bill Leeser on July 12, 1953, in LaGrange. He passed away June 9, 2016. Joann was a 1951 graduate of LaGrange High School. After High School, she attended Gem City Business College. She had worked at Gardner Denver in LaGrange. Then she worked at Motorola, Brower's Manufacturing and at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She was a member of LaGrange United Methodist Church. She was a member of P.E.O. and Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors include her son, Brian (Kerri) Leeser of LaGrange; two grandsons, William L. and James E. Leeser of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Virginia Lou Beal and June Mading. Interment was in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to Heartland Resources for the Meals on Wheels program and may be mailed to Davis Funeral Home. Please visit davis-fh.com to send a condolence or sign the guestbook online, or you may send a sympathy card in memory of Joann in care of Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, LaGrange, MO 63448. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020