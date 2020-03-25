|
Joanna Christine Anesi, 97, of Quincy, passed away at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Graveside services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Joanna was born Nov. 7, 1922, near La Plata, Mo., to Chrisley B. and Laura Isabelle Corbin Fast. She was the youngest of nine children. She married Alfred "Fred" Anesi on Sept. 2, 1944, in Kirksville, Mo. They were married 60 years before he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2004. Survivors include many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and six sisters. Joanna graduated from Kirksville High School in 1941. After she and Fred moved to Quincy in April 1947, Joanna was employed at Farwell Studio, Cookson's Funeral Home and Motorola, where she worked until her retirement in 1963. Joanna and Fred, along with Dick and Lois Moore, created the Gem City Rock Club in September 1963, which is an active club today. Joanna and her husband also were active bird watchers and traveled to many interesting birding areas in the United States, obtaining a sizable bird list. She also was a member of the National Audubon Society. Joanna was very active in music and crafts. She was a self-taught pianist and played for many programs, parties, receptions, and two years each for Spring Lake Country Club and Elks Lodge Friday night dinners. She enjoyed quilting, painting, making greeting cards and other crafts, and she often entered her hand-crafted items in craft shows. In addition, Joanna was a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, and the Senior Center. She enjoyed volunteering to play piano at Blessing Hospital and Good Samaritan Home as well. Joanna was an active member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, participating in the Women's Guild, Undershepherds and Couples Club. She later attended Good Samaritan chapel services when she became a resident of Good Samaritan Home. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020