LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Joanne F. Haines, 93, of Lewistown, Mo., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates at Lewistown. The daughter of Egbert and Madge Harris Arnold, she was born on July 28, 1926, in Lewistown, Mo. She was united in marriage to Garrett Haines on Aug. 11, 1946, in Lewistown, Mo. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1999. She later married Richard Albertson on Dec. 14, 2003, in Alamo, Tex. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2013. Joanne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alamo, Tex. She graduated from Lewistown High School and was a member of the LaBelle Eastern Star Chapter #316, Lewis County Memorial Post #578 Auxiliary and the We Moderns Club serving as the first President. When she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lewistown, she taught Sunday school, was a GA leader and served as church clerk. She was a retired Postmaster and served as the first female President of the MO Postmaster's Association, a member of NAPUS and a lifelong Democrat. She spent many wonderful years as a Winter Texan, then Texan, as a member of the Winter Ranch Community in Alamo, Tex. Joanne loved to spend time with family, read and listen to music on you tube, especially the Gaithers. The family would like to say a special thank you to Pat Fleer and Nancy Arnold for their visits with Joanne at C.A.R.E. She is survived by her three daughters, Janis Kay (Roger) VanMeter of Lewistown, Mo., Gari Anne Baltz of Republic, Mo., and Mary Jill Williams of Goshen, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Darin (Teresa) VanMeter of Hannibal, Mo., Paul (Cayla) VanMeter of Sunnyvale, Tex., Seth VanMeter of Jenks, Okla., Meagan (Heath) Beilstein-Heitman of Hannibal, Mo., Kasi (Greg) Whorley of Portland, Ore., Kori Johnson of Republic, Mo., and Mitchell Williams of Lexington, Ky.; seven great-grandchildren, Josh VanMeter, Micah VanMeter, Ryanne VanMeter, Aidan VanMeter, Reagan VanMeter, Gracie Decker and Nikki Decker; a brother, Burleigh (Rebecca) Arnold of Los Angeles, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Arnold of Seattle, Wash., and Sally McChristy of Quincy, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a brother, Bill Arnold and a half-brother, Clifford Spath. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, Mo., with Rev. Ron Pascha officiating. Burial will be in Lewistown Cemetery. Joanne's favorite songs, "His Eye Is On The Sparrow" and "Because He Lives" will be sung by her special friend Debra Dance-Uhrig. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown. An Eastern Star service will be held at 12:30 prior to visitation. Memorials may be made to the C.A.R.E. Auxiliary for the purchase of a frozen coke machine. Grandchildren Pallbearers: Darin VanMeter, Paul VanMeter, Seth VanMeter, Kasi Whorley, Kori Johnson, Meagan Beilstein-Heitman and Mitchell Williams. Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019