|
|
Joe Barnes, 60, of Shelbina, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Joe was born May 20, 1960, in Rochester, Minn., the son of Joe Otis and Judith Beneck Barnes. His mother survives. He was united in marriage to Patty Christoffer on Feb. 18, 1984, in Shelbyville, Mo. She survives. Survivors also include two children, Christopher Joseph Barnes (Taylor) of Shelbina and Whitney Malene Dowell (Charlie) of Shelbina; six grandchildren, Isabel Barnes, Ian Barnes, Kember Barnes, Bentleigh and Blaire Johnson, and Baylor Dowell; and two sisters, Julie Barnes and Jayne Knox. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Jackie Altgilbers; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernice and Laurence Christoffer. Joe worked for ESS and Chester Bross for many years. He enjoyed spending his free time in his shop fabricating and building. Joe enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid motor sports fan, and most of all, loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors or to the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020