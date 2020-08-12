|
|
Joe Francis Johnson, 82, of Hannibal, left this earth at 3:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Luther Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, with Pastor Eric Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The funeral home is handling cremation. Joe was born May 4, 1938, in Rensselaer to Arvil Otto Johnson and Ruby Kelly Johnson. He married Beverly Ann Yarbrough on July 29, 1960, in Hannibal. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Steve Jones (Georgia), Kathy Beswick (Jimmie), Bryan Johnson (Amy) and Kerry Reeves (Jamie); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren who loved him and cherished their time with him. Being one of 13 children he leaves behind several brothers as well, W.E. (Ellis) Johnson, Walter Johnson, James Johnson, Dwayne Johnson and Roger Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; several siblings, Stanley Johnson, Elizabeth (Sis) Quilling, Esther (Faye) Begley, Harold Leo (Buck) Johnson, Anna (Fern) Langley, Jackie Johnson and Bobby Johnson; and daughter, Kimberly Ann Black. Joe had many jobs he enjoyed in his life. He worked at the rubber plant; he then became a mechanic at Zieger's '66 station. He retired from Mark Twain Beverage as a delivery/sales rep after celebrating 25 years with the company. Joe's life was filled with music, sports and most especially, family. When Joe would get home from working an overnight shift he would pick up his Gibson guitar as his wife cooked breakfast for the family, and he would serenade her with songs like "Peggy Sue." The Johnson family reunions were a time he loved, filled with music and sometimes you could catch him grabbing one of the girls and enjoy a dance. He loved to put on Fourth of July fish fries and have family scattered throughout the yard and house. His love of sports of all kinds started in childhood. He was the little guy at the ballpark who owned the only ball bat when the kids would meet to play at the park. He conned the big kids by telling them they couldn't use his bat unless he got to bat first. The family spent many summer evenings at the ballpark, and many winter evenings were spent at the bowling alley. He was the first inductee of the Hannibal Bowler's Hall of Fame in 1997. He was also inducted into the Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in 1998, and the night of the great storm of 2013 found Joe and his family in Quincy as he was inducted into the Quincy USBC Bowling Hall of Fame. He also loved time spent on the golf course with family and friends and time spent watching his favorite televised sport, Mizzou Tiger basketball. Joe will always be remembered as a kind and patient man with a big smile, who never knew a stranger. Joe attended First Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020