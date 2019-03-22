QUINCY -- John A. Liesen, 91, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Home. He was born June 14, 1927, in Quincy, a son to Luke and Rosetta (Reardon) Liesen. He was married to Constance (Connie) Liesen on May 31, 1954, at St. Rose Catholic Church. She preceded in him death on Jan. 11, 2019. John attended Gem City Business College. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. John owned and operated the family grocery store, Liesen's Market on 20th and Broadway, always serving the customer was what he enjoyed the most. Following the store's closure, he did what brought him great pleasure, volunteering in the community and in church. For years he delivered Meals on Wheels in the Quincy area and mail at St. Mary's Hospital. He also volunteered in the parish, delivering communion to the sick and shut-ins, lectoring at Mass, and helping those that needed food and other necessities through the We Care Society. John was a lifelong Catholic, being a member of St. Francis and St. Dominic parishes. He enjoyed being with the family, watching sports, reading, making retreats in St. Louis and traveling with his wife, Connie. His number one pleasure was the Cubs, listening to them on the radio or watching them on TV. He gratefully appreciated the fact that he lived long enough to see them win the World Series. Lastly, John and Connie spent over 64 years of their lives together and died within 2 ½ months of each other -- amazing. He is survived by his daughter, Sr. Debbie Liesen SSND of Baltimore, Md.; two sons, John Liesen and his wife, Diane, of Naperville, Ill., and Mike Liesen and his wife, Ruth, of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Matt (Donna) Liesen of Burbank, Ill., Andy (Jessi) Liesen of Camp Point, Ill., Beth (Julian) Lagunas of Frankfort, Ill., Erin (Devon) Stegeman of Quincy, Sara (Richard) Markey of Quincy, Jason (Kelsey) Liesen of Naperville, Adam (Des) Liesen of Naperville, Caitlin (Andrew) Hawkins of Naperville, and Kevin (Jessica) Liesen of Aurora, Ill.; 18 great-grandchildren, along with two additional great-grandchildren on the way; one sister, Virginia Bringaze of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. John was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Connie. SERVICES: Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. Francis Church, Schools Sisters of Notre Dame or to Quincy Notre Dame. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary