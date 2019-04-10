EDINA, Mo. -- John A. Nagel, 92, of Edina, and one-time resident of Hedge City, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina. He was born May 15, 1926, to George and Essie Jones Nagel east of Hedge City. He attended Coe Grade School east of Hedge City and graduated from Edina High School, where he met his future wife, Elaine Parsons, at the age of 13 and 14. They married after graduation and moved to Bremerton, Wash., to work in the U.S. Navy shipyard. Both worked until World War II ended. She survives. They then returned to Hedge City and farmed for 52 years. During this time, John was the first dealer in the state for Vermeer large round balers. John's love for flying his small plane and viewing his crops and cattle was one of his favorite pleasures. Because of his love for flying and being a well-known Democrat, he and Elaine were granted a personal tour of U.S. Air Force One and a meeting with President Bill Clinton thanks to a hometown boy, Sam Myers. At age 42, John accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was then baptized and joined the Locust Hill Community Church. After moving to Edina, he and Elaine joined Edina Christian Church. John also was a member of Edina Masonic Lodge 291 for over 66 years, Scottish Rite of Columbia, Moila Shrine Temple of St. Joseph and El Kadir Shrine of Kirksville. During their life together, John and Elaine visited 34 countries and most of the Canadian provinces, along with all 50 states. They enjoyed 23 winters in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. They traveled many miles with their camper, including three trips to Alaska. John was very active in the activities of Alamo Palms Retirement Park. He was president of the bicycle club for several years. John also was instrumental in the distribution of Christmas for the Needy in Alamo, Texas. At age 65, John and Elaine retired from the daily operations of their farming, turning over the "big stick" to Randy Doss and his family. He continued to "windshield farm" by sharecropping and keeping half interest in his cattle. Every week John looked forward to getting his Pro Farmer newsletter. Elaine called it his "Farm Bible." Survivors include his wife, Elaine, who would have been married 75 years on May 27; a daughter, Dillis Nagel of Columbia; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda Kay; a son, John Dwayne; and two sisters, Hazel Runquist and Bernice McKenzie. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Doss Funeral Home. A Masonic service by Edina Masonic Lodge 291 will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Plevna. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Knox County Nutrition Site. ARRANGEMENTS: Doss Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dossfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary