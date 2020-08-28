|
John Allen Duesterhaus, 69, of Quincy, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Quincy. He was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Quincy, the son of Alfred Henry and Evelyn Marie (Rossmiller) Duesterhaus. John married Yvonne R. Naught on April 3, 1976, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church. She survives. John attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1968 He graduated from Gem City Business College, where he studied accounting and business. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from December 1970 to December 1976. He served in the Vietnam War from May 1971 through April 1972. He was an intel analyst. For his service, John received a Bronze Star Medal. Professionally, John worked at Mississippi Valley Canteen Vending for 30 years, primarily in maintenance and as a route salesman. After retirement, he worked at FedEx, driving a Quincy-to-St. Louis route each week for 2½ years. He was a lifelong farmer and a very hard worker. John loved the outdoors, being on the family farm and tending to black Angus cows, chickens and hogs. John loved deer hunting with his son, and best friends, Mike and Eric, and also loved fishing. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Legion Post 37. He looked forward to every first Saturday of the month to have breakfast with his high school friends. John participated in a bowling league for 15 years. He loved the Chicago Cubs. John, Yvonne, their son, Adam, and their grandson Mason Haden went to Wrigley Field for the opening week in April 2017 after the Cubs had won the World Series in 2016. It was their first time being at Wrigley Field. In addition to his wife, Yvonne, survivors include his three children, daughters, Shay (Tim) Cassidy of the Des Moines, Iowa, area; Kara (Scott) Haden of Quincy and son, Adam of Quincy; grandchildren, Mason and Noah Haden, and Jameson and Levi Cassidy; sister, Sherri (Kent) Thompson of Quincy; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Fanny Naught. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. If attending visitation, please wear a face mask and abide social distancing guidelines. A private funeral Mass is planned at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fowler. Interment will be private, with military honors in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Great River Honor Flight. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020