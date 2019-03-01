John Anthony Keck, 77, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Quincy to George and Lavonne (Kennedy) Keck. John attended Quincy High School until 1957. After enlisting in the U.S. Air Force at age 19, he went on to work at Electric Wheel, where he developed his skills as a welder. He continued to be a welder at George Evans in Moline until his retirement in 2001. John enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He loved hanging out at the Katie Did in its day and then at the Rock Island Boat Club to enjoy a Bud Light. He was a fantastic bowler as well as an avid pool and dart player. He loved sitting on his front porch watching over the neighborhood and spending time with his dog, Lucas. He enjoyed watching the Cubs play, NASCAR and golf on TV. Survivors include his wife, Pam, of Rock Island; his children, Monty Robertson and wife Susan of Elkland, Mo., Kim Ortiz and husband Steve of Milan, Ill., Wendy Proctor and husband Charlie of Fair Play, Mo., and Johnna Brothers and husband Sam of Tarboro, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Ashley Pratt, Alyssa Denato, Bailey Robertson, Aly Robertson, Tyler VanWinkle, Carlie Proctor, Sam Hoxsey, Nicolas Hoxsey and Mallory Brothers; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Jaxin and Jerrison; four siblings, Sharon Otto and husband Jim, Georgian Ballard and husband Bill, Bill Keck and wife Michelle, and Gary Wager and wife Roxana; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John was proceeded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: To the funeral home c/o Johnna Keck-Brothers. ARRANGEMENTS: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home. WEBSITE: wheelanpressly.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary