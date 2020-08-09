|
Father John B. Kennedy, 93, of Quincy, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born April 10, 1927, at St. Mary's Hospital in Fort Scott, Kan., a son of Bernard A. and Helen M. (Keating) Kennedy. The family was living in Chanute, Kan., at the time of his birth. In 1928 his father's work brought the family to Springfield, Ill. For the next three years his father's work took the family to three different locations in Chicago during the summer months. In 1932, John started school at the Cathedral grade school in Springfield. His father's work took the family to Paris, Ill., in the summer of 1937. In September 1937, John started fifth grade at St. Mary's school in Paris. He attended four years of high school at Paris High School, where he participated in athletics and was captain of the football team his senior year. On July 18, 1945, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He took basic training at Camp Walters, Texas. He then worked at separation centers in Camp Edwards, Mass., Fort Devens, Mass., and Fox Dix, N.J. John was discharged from the Army in March 1947. In September 1947, he enrolled at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Mo. As a sophomore at Rockhurst, he decided that he wanted to be a diocesan priest and was advised to stay at Rockhurst and major in philosophy and take plenty of Latin courses since the textbooks and examination in the seminary would be in Latin. In the spring of 1951, John talked with Bishop William O'Connor about entering the seminary to study to be a priest for the Springfield, Ill., Diocese. He graduated from Rockhurst College with a B.A degree in philosophy May 1951. In June 1951 he received a letter from Bishop O'Connor saying that in September 1951 he was to go to St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore. St. Mary's was founded in 1789. The Sulpician priests taught there. John was ordained May 26, 1956, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, Ill. He served in the Diocese of Springfield at parishes in Jacksonville, Springfield, Alton, Quincy, Ashland, Alexander, Greenfield and Decatur. In 2006, Father celebrated his Golden Jubilee, or 50th anniversary of his ordination to the Catholic priesthood. Shortly after ordination, John took a few golf lessons and played golf the rest of his life. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his many friends. Survivors include his brother, Thomas (Ruth) Kennedy of Bettendorf, Iowa; nephew, John (Aleesha) Kennedy of Warrenville, Ill.; niece, Elizabeth (Brian) Sharkey of Bettendorf; and great-nieces, Megan and Emily Sharkey. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph Kennedy. The family wants to thank the wonderful staff and residents at Bickford Assisted Living in Quincy for their love and friendship over the last 12 months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, Ill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020