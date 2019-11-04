|
QUINCY -- John D. Howell, 77, of Quincy, died at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. John was born July 13, 1942, in Brown County, Ill., a son of George M. and Mable Hall Howell. He married Doris A. Ward on Dec. 27, 1980, in Quincy. She survives. John attended Brown County Schools and was a farmer and trucker in the area for many years. He worked for Bartlow Brothers in Rushville from 1970 until 1982 when he moved to Quincy and began working for Masco Construction Co. He then owned and operated a water delivery business in the Quincy area for many years. He continued to be actively involved with his farming operation in Brown County. John was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Quincy. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors in addition to his wife, Doris, include his son, Michael (Kim) Howell of Alexander, Ark.; his daughter, Becky (Greg) Laurent of Benton, Ark.; two step-sons, Randall (Teresa) Thomas of Urbandale, Iowa, and Gary (Lindsey) Thomas of Naperville, Ill.; three grandchildren, Steven, Logan, and Brooke Howell; and three step-grandchildren, Jason, Hannah, and Rylee Thomas. John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maryon and Peggy; and two brothers Charles and Lester. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Joshua Hall officiating. Burial will be in Hersman Cemetery, Hersman, Ill. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Faith Presbyterian Church in Quincy or the Hersman Cemetery Association. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019