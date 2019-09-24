|
John Daniel Sullivan Jr. 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Aug. 24, 2019. He was a native of Quincy, and graduate of Quincy High in 1950. John served in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Smith, Ark., from 1952-1955. He moved to Southern California in 1957 to avoid the harsh mid-western winters. He worked as a journeyman welder retiring in 1995 as co-owner of Riverton Steel. John and his 3rd wife Angie traveled extensively, but he was restless during retirement and found pleasure in ushering at Angel Stadium in Calif., and as a certified inspector for the City of L.A. In 2014, he and his wife Angie moved to Franklin, Tenn., to be near his daughter Catherine and her family. John, known by many in his early years as "Sonny" and later in life as "Sully" or "Papa Sully" was preceded in death of his parents John Daniel Sullivan Sr., and Dorothy Matilda (Damhorst). His wife, Angie Helen Miller Sullivan predeceased him on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters Jo Anne Merit (William) Santa Barbara, Calif., and Catherine Jean Laufman (Dan) Franklin, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Ryan Lee Harrington (Carey), Jessica Louise Laufman Power (Christopher), and Danielle Olivia Laufman; and four great-grandchildren. Sully was one of eight siblings and is survived by his sister, Mary Alice Akers (Randy) of Columbia, S.C.; and brother, Timothy Sullivan (Debra) of Galesburg, Ill. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill. Luncheon is immediately following with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the donate.lovetotherescue.org/papasully. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
