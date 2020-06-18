|
John David "Dave" Duncan, 78, of rural Mendon, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born March 31, 1942, to John and Ada (Shriver) Duncan. On Sept. 2, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Donley. She survives. Dave was a lifelong farmer, and while he had slowed down a bit in recent years, like most farmers, he never really retired. He believed strongly in caring for the land and giving back to the industry and community in which he worked and lived, and was active in many ag-related organizations. He served as president of the Adams County Farm Bureau as well as on the Illinois State Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee, the Adams County Pork Producers Board, Federal Land Bank Board, Ursa Retreat House Board and Ellington Home Cemetery Board. Dave served as a superintendent of ag products at the Adams County Fair for nearly 50 years and was a charter board member of the North Adams Ducks Unlimited chapter. He was a member, and served as an elder, and on numerous committees at Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church. Dave was named Illinois Outstanding Young Farmer, he received the Ducks Unlimited Distinguished Service award, and he and his family were recognized as Conservation Family of the Year, Illinois Pork Producer Family of the Year and Farm Family of the Year. Dave was an avid duck hunter and duck call collector. Nothing made him happier than an early morning in the duck blind with one or more of his grandsons. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Doug (Kim) Duncan of Mendon, and Debbie (Brennan) Reed and Donna (Mike) Jansen of rural Quincy; eight grandsons, Brad (Cassie) Duncan, Taylor (Jess) Duncan, Dillon Duncan (Addy Pendarvis), Tanner Reed, Landon Reed, Andrew (Kaylee) Jansen, Marcus Jansen and Luke Jansen; two stepgrandsons, Ian Beaty and Reid Beaty; and three great-granddaughters, Aylah Mae Duncan, Ivy Lynn Duncan and Ayda Jane Duncan, who is expected in July. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Bill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Ellington Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the church with burial in Ellington Home Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ellington Presbyterian Church or Ellington Home Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
