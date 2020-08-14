|
John E. Mason Sr., 73, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born May 5, 1947, in Quincy, a son of Charles "Buster" and Barbara "Madelyn" (Duhart) Mason. He married Carol Fulmer on Feb. 21, 1967. She preceded him in death in March 2016. John was a Quincy Public Schools bus driver and mechanic. His family was always so proud that John was a completely self-taught mechanic who was able to rise through the ranks to become supervisor of mechanical operations. John also worked in construction for Riverside Township for over 20 years. He was of the Catholic faith. Family was John's life, and he never met a stranger. Survivors include three children, John Mason (Robin) of Bella Vista, Ark., Mike Mason (Candy) of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Margie Hickerson of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Madeline Mason, John Mason III, Michael Bradley, Amanda Mason, Carol Mason, Susanna Williams (Michael), Brianna Moore, Danielle Block (Spencer), Cynthia Hickerson and Joshua Hickerson; four siblings, Carl Mason (Betty), Lucy Mason, Una Riley (Gary) and Margie Swain (Wendell); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his beloved wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Cheyenne Hickerson; son-in-law, Daniel Hickerson; and three siblings, Michael Mason, Eddie Mason and Mary Bryant. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020