Home

POWERED BY

Services
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ebert Obituary
John Ebert, 65, of Elvaston, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

John was born April 7, 1955, to Fred and Nancy Ebert in Cherokee, Iowa. He received his education from Sioux Valley School in Peterson and Linn Grove, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1973.

After graduation, he attended power lineman school and became a lineman with WIEC, later working for Alliant Energy until retirement in 2017.

John had a quick wit and a unique sense of humor. John was an avid hunter and trap league shooter. He was a member of the Hancock County Gun Club. John also loved his Drahthaar dogs, which he trained to hunt. He loved riding his Harley, being in nature and old Western movies.

Survivors include his sister, Joanne Jeglum of Aurora, Ill.; brother, Jim (Marlene) Ebert of Milford, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Heather Crank of Ferris, Ill., and Hillary (Rich) Sealock of Carthage; two nephews, Seth Jeglum and Aaron Jeglum, both of Aurora; two granddaughters, Savannah (Neiko) Brockett of Lomax and Skylar Sealock of Carthage; and two great-grandchildren, Marley Brockett and Axton Brockett.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

A memorial fund has been established.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -