John Edward Hickman Sr., 77, of Bay Point, Calif., transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1941, a son of James E. Hickman and Emma E. Diggs Hickman. He was a 1959 graduate of LaGrange High School, in LaGrange Mo., and went on to serve in the U.S. Army and Vietnam War, where he was recognized as a sharpshooter of Rifle and Carbine. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, known to all who knew and loved him as "Johnny," he was an avid bowler, golfer and baseball player; however, he was a lover of all sports. He was a lover of life who met no strangers; he was a free spirit who never judged anyone. He will mostly be remembered for his laugh; both his laugh and smile were infectious to everyone who encountered him. He leaves to cherish his loving memory three children, Dawn E. McDougal of Columbus, Ohio, Deanna E. Hickman of Peoria, Ill., and his namesake, John E. Hickman Jr. (Raquel) of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Latoya Hickman and Brandon Hickman, both of Columbus, Ohio, TreVaughn Lucas of Toledo, Ohio, Rakeisha Murray (Ryan) and Jazzmine Feliz (Samy), both of Peoria, Ill., and Quintin Hickman and Dean Hickman, both of Columbus, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren, Braniyah Hickman, Emma Murray, Rylee Murray, Jackson Murray, Maurico Feliz and Roze Feliz, all of Peoria, Ill., and Tai'jah McGowan, Jade McGowan, Branae Hickman, Andrew Six, Brandon Hickman Jr. Carter Hickman and Brooklyn Hickman, all of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, James E. Hickman (Dolly) and Johnny Hickman (Chris), both of Quincy, Ill.; six sisters, Margaret Hickman-Lewis and Alberta Hickman of Quincy, Marcia (Kay) Harvey of Bloomingdale, Ill., Marva (Lynn) Hickman of Hayward, Calif., Jackie Osborne (Michael) and Debbie Hickman, both of Quincy; one aunt, Rosemary Lewis of LaGrange; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Dean Edward Hickman; his parents; a sister; a brother; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Orville B. Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019