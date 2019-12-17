Home

Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery
Quincy, IL
John Edwin Morse

John Edwin Morse Obituary
John Edwin Morse, 90, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He was born July 19, 1929, in Gatesville, Texas, the son of the late John G. and Lottie (Woodley) Morse, Jr. He married Kathleen Ann Ippensen on June 21, 1952 and she preceded him in death after 67 years of marriage on May 10, 2019.

Johnny served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He worked for Nabisco for 18 years. He laer worked for Bunn-O-Matic for 22 years until he retired in 1991. He was a member of Cotton Hill United Methodist Church, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals' baseball fan, enjoyed farming his cattle, hunting, and working on computers.

He is survived by his daughter Betty Morse; a niece Michelle; and two nephews, Greg and Steve.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Rev. Pablo Marty will officiate the service. Graveside services will follow at approximately 1 p.m. at Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery in Quincy, IL.

Memorials may be made to Cotton Hill United Methodist Church, 5931 N. Cotton Hill Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
