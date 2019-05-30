John F. Grawe, 88, of Barry, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born on March 9, 1931, in Hannibal, Mo., to Walter and Jessie Lowman Grawe Sr. He married Phyllis Reynolds on June 25, 1954, at El Dara Christian Church, and she survives. John graduated from Rensselaer High School in Missouri and then went on to join the United States Navy serving on the USS Des Moines. He met his wife while on furlough at a train station while she was travelling home. After John's honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he began farming for over 60 years until his health no longer allowed him to. He also raised cattle, hogs and chickens. John was a great vegetable and flower gardener, and he and Phyllis enjoyed canning their produce. He was a wonderful provider for his family. John really appreciated the outdoors and liked hunting and fishing. He also loved reading sci-fi books. Growing up during the Depression, John found value in things most people wouldn't and was capable of fixing anything. He was a hardworking and honest man. John was a member of the El Dara Christian Church since 1954, serving as an elder and past Sunday School superintendent. He also was a member of the El Dara Masonic Lodge No. 388 A.F. and A.M. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Phyllis; his children, Deborah (Steve) Rumple of Pittsfield, Ill., Joan Grawe of Pittsfield, Ill., John Mark (Karen) Grawe of Barry, Ill., Rebecca Grawe of Hull, Ill., and Matthew (Roberta) Grawe of Barry; thirteen grandchildren, David (Robyn) Jacobs, Mandy (Perry) Bonds, Nikki Rumple, Ryan (Jessie) Prentice, Amy (Matthew) Prentice Kuhn, Megan (Paul) Schlabs, Katrina (Brock Bradshaw) Osinger, Rebecca Grawe, Jenna (Jon) Masker, Zachary Meyer, Jacob (Janelle) Meyer, Luke (Mikayla) Grawe, and Jessie Grawe; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings, James Grawe of Lentner, Mo., and Loretta (Lionel) Perrigo of Finger, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jessie Grawe; his siblings, Walter "Tony" (Ruth) Grawe, Leona Martin, Gertrude (Dean) Cowden, and Raymond Grawe in infancy; and sister-in-law, Elicia Grawe. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Masonic service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Memorials are suggested to the El Dara Christian Church or to the Taylor Martin Cemetery. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 30 to June 1, 2019