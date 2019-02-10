John Francis Becks, 75, of Quincy, died at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. John was born July 27, 1943, in Quincy, to John Bernard and Edna Ballinger Becks. He married Denise S. Pettit in 1983 in Palmyra, Mo. Mr. Becks served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed reading, driving around and watching eagles, fishing and drinking beer. But most of all he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson Parker. Mr. Becks was employed by the city of Quincy until his retirement. Survivors include four daughters, Sarah Becks (Michael Hicks) of Quincy, Ashley Becks of Quincy, Jonna Mclaughlin (Jim) of Quincy and Lisa Williams (Greg) of Davenport, Iowa; two grandsons, Parker Thomas and Brodie Becks; a brother, Jerry Becks (Sandra) of Colona, Ill.; and a sister, Juanita Abbott (James "Ed") of Rock Island. Mr. Becks was preceded in death by parents; and his grandmother, Francis Ballinger. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Henry conducting. Burial, with military honors by Quincy American Legion Post No. 37 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail, will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary