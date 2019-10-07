|
John Franklin Neff, 89, of Hannibal passed away at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. Graveside Services and Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman and Pastor Micheal Neff will officiate. There will be no visitation. Franklin was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Palmyra to James Roy Neff and Amanda Matilda Nelson Neff. He was married on June 4, 1950, in Hannibal to Joann M. Franklin. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2016. Survivors include 3 children: Kathy( Tom), Terry (Judy) and Jill (Randy), 7 grandchildren: Summer, Jessie, Amanda, Erin, Jermy, Jared and Lexie. He is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Conners, 1 daughter in law, Melissa Neff as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Franklin is preceded in death by 2 sons, Wayne Neff and Alan Neff, a grandson, Colin Levi Neff; 2 brothers, Danny Neff and Birney Neff. Franklin held various jobs which included working at the Hannibal Shoe Factory and working as a clerk at F & M Bank, where he met his wife. Franklin also worked as a truck driver for Scully Gas and owned and operated the Shell Station with his brother Danny. Professionally Franklin worked in law enforcement, starting as a patrolman, progressing to motorcycle patrolman, then to detective. He then became the Chief of Police with Hannibal Police Department from 1971 until he retired in 1984. Franklin attended the 92nd FBI Academy in Quanitco, Va. He was sponsored by FBI Agent, Bill Duncan. He was a member of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association. Franklin was a lifelong farmer at heart, raising horses and cows and growing tomatoes and roses. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society or Online condolences may be made at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019