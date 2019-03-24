John Gustav Wilkening, 99, a resident of Quincy for over 70 years, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. John was born April 26, 1919, to John Joseph and Olive May Acklam Wilkening in Regina, Saskatchewan. He married Vera Catherine Schafer on May 1, 1945. John grew up in Saskatchewan and worked in Idaho and California before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Ordnance (HM) in North Africa and Italy during World War II. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Battle Stars. After his discharge, John returned to Quincy and married his beloved Vera. They raised five children while he was employed at the Chevrolet dealership. He later owned and operated Wilkening Hydraulic Service for over 30 years until his retirement. John was a wonderful father and was forever helping and supporting his children in all of their various activities. An avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, hunting, fishing, shooting and being on the river. A longtime member of Ducks Unlimited, John enjoyed making duck calls, collecting guns, duck decoys and other duck collectibles. A special thanks from the family goes to John's buddies, Donnie and Opie, and the staff of the Illinois Veterans Home for their love and care. Survivors include five children, Terry Wilkening (Nancy) of Pea Ridge, Ark., Karen Wilkening of Granite City, Ill., Michael Wilkening (Celinda) of Conifer, Colo., Pamela Hoekstra (Elvin) of Glen Carbon, Ill., and Debra Hampton (Jim) of Fallbrook, Calif.; six grandchildren, Greg Wilkening, Brad Wilkening (Kelly), Brett Wilkening (Leah), Lisa Johnson (Scott), Kelley Faber (Andy) and Zachery Hampton (Jenna); two stepgrandsons, Ted Scott and Tony Scott (Jewel); six great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Venita Baker (Richard) of Liberty, Ill.; and many loving nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Vera; his parents; and two sisters, Ruth Frisk and Olive Frost. SERVICES: Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Bluff Hall Cemetery, Fall Creek, Ill. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. MEMORIALS: Ducks Unlimited or Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary