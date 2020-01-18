|
QUINCY - John Heidbreder, 78, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by the love and adoration from his family, who were by his side.
John was born in Quincy to LaVeta Heidbreder née Kress and Charles August Heidbreder, Jr. on Dec. 22, 1941. He graduated high school in 1960 from Christian Brothers and graduated as a Mechanical Engineer in 1965 from Marquette University. He enlisted in the US Army in Feb. 1966. Upon completion of Officer Candidate School at Fort Belvoir, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and served as a combat engineer in the Vietnam War.
After surviving Vietnam, he resumed his job as an engineer for E. I. Dupont Corp. in Delaware where he soon met the love of his life, Georgiann Alexis. They engaged, had a big fat Greek wedding, and moved back to Quincy, Ill. to raise a family. John took over the family business of Heidbreder Brothers' Construction and joined the Quincy Jaycees community service organization. His company became Heidbreder Peters Co. and helped construct many facilities and homes throughout the region. In 1977, he started serving on the Adams County Board, embedding himself in the community he loved and called home. He was recently graciously commemorated for his 42 years of service protecting the public purse on the Adams County Board, the longest tenure in County history.
John had a knack for making odd jokes and being bracingly honest on many occasions when tact might have been more suitable. There is indisputable evidence that John was a man of integrity, admirable character, and honesty. He was an honorable man and a patriot who was dependable and generous to all. He cared deeply about Quincy and Adams County and the families who reside here. His family is certain that John has now joined two of his good buddies, Pete Schelp and John Didriksen, in Heaven and the three are playing a mean game of Euchre or hacking up a golf course.
He is survived by his loving wife, Georgiann; three children he was extremely proud of, Jonathan, Alex (Eugenia), and Nicole; and four grandchildren who he loved with great joy, Nathan, Audrey, Grant and Lucas.
Services: 9:30 a.m. prayers Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Peter with Monsignor Leo Enlow officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post #37.
Visitation: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020