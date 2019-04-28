Resources More Obituaries for John Baymiller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Jett Baymiller

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Jett Baymiller, 89, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Clarence Care Center after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born June 17, 1929, the fifth child of Frank Pace and Dixie (Dearing) Baymiller on the family farm near Leonard. He attended Leonard's "Grubb College" and graduated from Leonard High School in 1947. He married Katherine Pickett on Dec. 12, 1953, less than a year after completing his service in the U.S. Navy as a radio electronics technician aboard ship during the Korean War. They celebrated their 65th anniversary between their admissions to the Care Center. She survives. John and Kate helped beautify Shelbina for 21 years as owners of Vernon's Flower Shop in Shelbina, making their mark on many weddings, funerals, Christmases and Mother's Day (Valentine's Day was yet to be a significant holiday for flowers). He was active in Florists Transworld Delivery, holding several offices, including election to the Board of Directors, where he also served as treasurer. He was a founding director and past vice chairman of Community State Bank of Shelbina and Clarence. After selling the flower shop in 1984, retirement did not last long. John used his connections in the floral industry as a sales representative for two silk flower importers, drove an OATS bus, and, after working several years at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, gave retirement a second chance. John and Kate enjoyed trips to Colorado and Florida until their health caused them to slow down. John was a 66-year member of American Legion Teachnor Post 376; a 59-year member of Shelbina Lodge 228; a noble in Moolah Shrine Temple in St. Louis for 45 years; and past president of NEMO Shrine Club. He also enjoyed lawn care and gardening, winning several neighborhood tomato-growing contests before the others gave up, and he always kept up with the day's news and events. Participating in the Great River Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2013 was one of the longest days but greatest thrills of his life. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Patti Baymiller of Shelbina and Tami (Scott) Schulz of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Ashlee Schulz of St. Louis and Army Spc. Al Schulz, stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C.; three nieces, Jeanette Cobb, Carla Harris and Barbara (Bill) Dexheimer; a nephew, Mike Baymiller; and many friends who will remember him for his sense of humor, hard work, business sense and never-ending devotion to Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dearing P. Baymiller and Carl E. Baymiller; two sisters, Ruth E. Tillitt and Marge L. Walker; and two nephews and two nieces. SERVICES: A celebration of a life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Shelbina Christian Church. Burial with military honors will be in Shelbina Cemetery. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, with a Masonic service at 1:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: Shriners' Hospital for Children or . ARRANGEMENTS: Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home. WEBSITE: greeningeaganhayes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019