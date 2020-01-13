|
John Martin Lynn, 71, of Granite City died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. Born on Sept. 23, 1948, in Council Bluff, Iowa, he was the son of Leo and Rosemary (Loper) Lynn. He married Charlene Moody on July 30, 1969, in San Diego, Calif. The couple had two children. John worked within the field of construction and enjoyed restoring classic cars, gardening and baking in his spare time. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; son, John Robert: daughter, Teresa and her husband Wesley; grandsons, Zachary and Nathan; sisters, Kathleen, Rosemary and her husband Ron and Eileen; brother, Dan and his wife Nancy and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Sunset Cemetery with military honors by the Navy Burial Detail and the American Legion Post No. 37. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020