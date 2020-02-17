Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
View Map
John Meinert Johnson Obituary
John Meinert Johnson, 84, of Basco, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home in Basco.

John M. was born Nov. 16, 1935, the son of Jurgen and Florence (Huls) Johnson in Basco. In 1966 he was united in marriage to Myrna Rampley in Wayne City, Ill. He was a life-long farmer and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco. He enjoyed farming and gardening with his wife of 50 years. He enjoyed watching his girls play softball and going on Sunday drives with his family looking at crops and listening to the St. Louis Cardinal games on the radio. He and Myrna would play shuffleboard tournaments at Hancock County taverns on Sunday afternoons where they often took 1st place. He also liked playing Pitch with his friends in Basco. John M. was a quiet and a man of few words but when he did speak people listened.

John M. is survived by his wife, Myrna, of Basco; two daughters, Kathy (James) Manley of Middletown, Iowa and Pamela Johnson of Basco; a grandson, Zachary Manley; one brother, Michael (Virginia) Johnson of Basco; and a sister, Darlene (Neil) Pfeifferling of Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with burial to follow in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Basco. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday evening with family meeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Lee County Hospice or . Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
