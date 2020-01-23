Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael "Mike" Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael "Mike" Barton Obituary
John Michael "Mike" Barton, 77, formerly of Quincy, was born into eternal life Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, in St. Louis.

Mike was born into life Aug. 5, 1942, in Houston, Texas.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Anita Wilmes Barton (Sept. 3, 1985) and John Harold (Hal) Barton (Jan. 11, 1987).

Mike was a cousin to Kathleen Herring, Mary Jo Wilmes, Jeanne Miller, Peggy King and Laura Thake. He was a devout Catholic and friend to all he encountered. Mike was an avid sports fan of Quincy Notre Dame (Class of 1961), the Blue Devils, QU and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mike's community of friends and angels seemed boundless, but we are especially grateful to Marty and Dale Venvertloh, to Brian Inman, Kathy Harman, Heather Whitaker, Father Bauer and Cindy Yuchs for the many ways that they cared for Mike over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Mike's name may be made to the Church of St. Peter or to the Autism Society.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now