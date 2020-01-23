|
John Michael "Mike" Barton, 77, formerly of Quincy, was born into eternal life Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, in St. Louis. Mike was born into life Aug. 5, 1942, in Houston, Texas. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Anita Wilmes Barton (Sept. 3, 1985) and John Harold (Hal) Barton (Jan. 11, 1987). Mike was a cousin to Kathleen Herring, Mary Jo Wilmes, Jeanne Miller, Peggy King and Laura Thake. He was a devout Catholic and friend to all he encountered. Mike was an avid sports fan of Quincy Notre Dame (Class of 1961), the Blue Devils, QU and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike's community of friends and angels seemed boundless, but we are especially grateful to Marty and Dale Venvertloh, to Brian Inman, Kathy Harman, Heather Whitaker, Father Bauer and Cindy Yuchs for the many ways that they cared for Mike over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Mike's name may be made to the Church of St. Peter or to the Autism Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020