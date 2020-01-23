|
The Rev. John P. Carberry, 92, of Quincy, formerly of Springfield, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born May 15, 1927, in Springfield, to Thomas and Margaret (Sullivan) Carberry. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were four sisters, Anna Catherine Moore, Veronica Brandon, Frances Josephine Moore and Mary Margaret Gengler. Survivors include 26 nieces and nephews. He graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. The Rev. John P. Carberry was ordained May 30, 1981. He was assistant pastor at St. Patrick's in Decatur and assistant chaplain at Millikin University from 1981 to 1986. He was pastor at Holy Trinity in Stonington and St. Stanislaus in Macon from 1986 to 1989. From 1989 to 2002, he was pastor at St. Boniface in Quincy. He later became parochial administrator at St. Boniface from 2002 to 2006 and retired in 2006. A concelebrated funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, with the Most Rev. Thomas John Paprocki as main celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. A second visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the cathedral in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Legion of Mary, Springfield Right to Life or Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at StaabFamily.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020