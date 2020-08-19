|
John P. Giesing, 66, of Sally Place in Virginia, Ill., died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. John was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Quincy, a son of Walter J. and Catherine J. (Kaires) Giesing. John was born severely disabled and was lovingly cared for by his parents until their death. John loved watching football, especially when his family's favorite team played. He loved being outdoors, feeling the sun and the wind on his face. His fun-loving personality brought joy to all he met. As an organ donor, he will continue to touch the lives of others. Survivors include his brother, Walter (Diane R) Giesing of Quincy; nieces and nephews, Frankie (Rachael) Murphy Giesing, Michael (Kinga) Murphy, Gina (Nick) Lavorato and Alysha Hagarty; great-nieces and great-nephews, Matilda and Oliver Murphy, Alejandra, Valentino and Press Giesing, and Gigi and Francis Lavorato. The kind and loving staff and residents of Sally Place also were his family. John was preceded in death by his parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Sally Place. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020