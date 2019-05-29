KNOX CITY, Mo. -- John Paul Golden, 73, of Knox City, Mo., passed away on May 27, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown, Mo. The son of Donald Charles and Jessie Lillian (Gardner) Golden, John was born April 18, 1946, at Grim Smith Hospital in Kirksville, Mo. On Dec. 1, 1979, in La Belle, Mo., he was united in marriage to Grace (Harvey) Golden, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Donald John Golden and his wife, Danielle, of Newark, Mo.; Melissa Kay Bay and her husband, Brian, of Curryville, Mo.; and Aaron Paul Golden of Colony, Mo. John also has four beloved grandchildren, Clara Grace Bay, Brooke Bailey Golden, Adam Charles Bay, and Calvin John Golden. A younger brother, Mark Golden, and his wife, Rhea, of Kirksville, Mo., also survive along with many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; an older sister, Virgie Lee and her husband William Carl Lasswell; an aunt, Bernice Golden and uncle, Paul (Inez) Golden. As a young boy, John united with Colony Baptist Church, transferring his membership to Providence Baptist Church at Williamstown, Mo., in 1993. John graduated from La Belle High School in 1964 and in 1969 from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree. He served in the National Guard from 1970 to 1976. John was a lifelong farmer in the Colony community where his family has farmed since the 1870s. He was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying college basketball. John loved to travel and vacation with his family. National parks, historic sites and the Rocky Mountains were among his favorites. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in La Belle, Mo. Friends may call after 4 p.m. The family will greet friends and neighbors from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Providence Baptist Church in Williamston, Mo. Burial will follow the service in the La Belle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church or Hospice of Northeast Missouri. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019