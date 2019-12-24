|
John Peter Damm, 87, of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Illinois Veterans' Home. He was born on Dec. 8, 1932, in Chillicothe, Mo., the son of Edward and Rose (Bauer) Damm. He married Pat Ellerman on Nov. 28, 1963, in St. Rose Church in Quincy. She survives. John graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Chillicothe, Mo. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War (1951-1954). John earned a bachelor's degree in science from Quincy College. He received a master's degree in Biology and Elementary Education from St. Mary's College in Winona, Minn. He taught biology at Christian Brother's High School, fifth grade at St. Francis Elementary School and social studies in Kankakee Elementary School. For the majority of his career John taught science at Payson Elementary School. He belonged to various organizations including; Blessed Sacrament Parish, where he enjoyed participating in the funeral choir and serving as an usher. John was a member Catholic War Veterans of USA, Ducks Unlimited, Knights of Columbus, and the Watercolor Club. Hunting geese and ducks was his favorite hobby. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, golfing, swimming, painting, photography, wood carving, coin collecting, stamp collecting and playing guitar. Around the home, he used his many talents to repair and improve his home. John loved his family and he was always available for them. Surviving to mourn his passing is his wife of 56 years, Pat; his three sons: Robert (Laura) Damm, David (Christine) Damm, and Steve (Shannon) Damm; four daughters: Kathy (Mike) Carter, Teresa (Tom) Darnell, Julie (Wayne) Tuley and Susie (Abe) Gray. Also surviving are twenty-four grandchildren: Dorothy (Kade) Clowers, Mary (Jonathon) Grace, Emily (Jacob) Damm; Evan, Elana, Caleb, Clara and Emma Carter; Amanda (Matt) Wand, Jacob (Megan) Darnell, Jason (Amanda) Darnell; Alex, Abby and Sam Tuley; Ella, Lisa, John, and Andy Damm; Peter, Jacob, and Joseph Damm; Isaac, David and Abraham Gray; several great-grandchildren: Colt and Case Clowers; Abram and Luke Wand, Raelyn Darnell and Tate Lomax; two brothers-in-law, Deacon Mike (Jeanie) Ellerman and Deacon Terry (Regina) Ellerman, a special niece, Annette Snyder and numerous other nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rose Damm, five siblings: Edward (Mary Catherine) Damm; Sister Rose Damm, Frances (Bob) Posch; Rose Ellen (Bernard) Haas and Stella Marie Damm. The family extends a special thanks to the Illinois Veterans' Home and their amazing and wonderful staff. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #37 and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Duker and Haugh. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish or to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activities Fund. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019