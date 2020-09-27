|
John Quincy Adams, 49, of Quincy, died at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.
John was born Oct. 7, 1970, in Quincy, a son of Melvin D. and June V. Johnson Adams.
John was a 1988 graduate of Quincy High School. John always liked to have a good time, and he had many friends. There wasn't a place that he could go without running into someone whom he knew.
John loved the 1980s, especially the muscle cars and the heavy metal music of that era. In his youth he spent many hours skating at Scotties Fun Spot. He also enjoyed skydiving. Most of all, he loved spending time with his sons camping or going to car shows.
Survivors include two sons, Alex (Dani Poulsen) Adams and Logan Adams, both of Quincy; mother, June V. (Wayne W.) Bridgeman of Quincy; brothers, Michael (Kathy) Juilfs of Plano, Texas, and Mark (Rebecca) Juilfs of Lincoln, Ill.; stepbrother, Michael W. Bridgeman of Moline; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father; stepbrother, Jeffrey G. Bridgeman; and stepsister, Brenda M. Noel.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Marlin Rempfer officiating.
Please bring a face mask if you are planning on attending the service.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Please bring a face mask if you are planning on attending the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the family c/o Alex Adams.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2020