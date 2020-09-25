Home

Smith Funeral Home and Chapel - Hannibal
2619 St. Mary's Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8148
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home and Chapel - Hannibal
2619 St. Mary's Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home and Chapel - Hannibal
2619 St. Mary's Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401
John R. Wealer


1947 - 2020
John R. Wealer Obituary
HANNIBAL, Mo. -- John R. Wealer, 73, of Mexico, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, passed away at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal. Full military honors will be provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55.

Visitation celebrating the life of John will be at 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

John was born on Jan. 17, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Victor and Ruth (Larson) Wealer.

Survivors include his five children, Liz (Tim) Loudis of Springfield, Mo., Adam (Sara) Wealer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Matt (Camilla) Wealer of Quincy, Ill., Joel (Jennifer) Wealer of Owings, Md., and John Wealer of Tulsa, Okla.; three brothers, Mike (Debbie) Wealer, Dave (Marcia) Wealer and Keith (Lisa) Wealer; one sister, Daryl Wealer; thirteen grandchildren, Jack, Calvin, Margaret, Beatrice, Thomas, Richy, Justin, Robert, Jacquelynn, Josie, Jamison, Christian and Max; one great-granddaughter, Robbie; special friends, Frank and Donna Salter; and many loved, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Wealer; and one sister, Debbie Wealer.

John graduated from Proviso West High School in Hillside, Ill., in 1964. He honorably served our country in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1972, being stationed at the United States Naval Air Station, Point Mugu, Calif.

John worked as general contractor and then as a resident inspector for an engineering firm in Hannibal. He then went on to work for the City of Hannibal as the Building Inspector. At the time of his death he owned a medical transportation business in Mexico, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , in care of Waters Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on John memorial page at watersfuneral.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2020
