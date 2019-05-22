Services Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-4907 Resources More Obituaries for John Short Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John "Jim" Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers LIBERTY -- John "Jim" Short, 86, of Liberty, Ill., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1932, in White County, Ill., the son of George Juenger (whom passed before his birth) and Evelyn Short. On Oct. 9, 1955, he married Olive Bumpass in Iuka, Miss. She survives. Jim graduated from Mills Prairie High School in southern Illinois and went on to attend McKendree College in Lebanon, Ill. In 1952 he joined the military, serving the Army Aviation Engineers which took him to Greenland and Labrador. Upon discharge from the Army, Jim returned to southern Illinois, where he met the love of his life, Olive Bumpass. Providing proof that love at first sight does exist, after two short months, they eloped and were married in Iuka, Miss., on Oct. 9, 1955. Jim and Olive most recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Shortly afterward, Jim was accepted into and graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy and became an Illinois State Police officer. He was assigned to District No. 14, on Dec. 12, 1957, and assigned to establish residence in Liberty, Ill. Originally patrolling, the Adams County area in squad car No. 14-49, he was later assigned as shift commander at the sub-post in Pittsfield, Ill. After converting to District No. 20 status, he was selected to serve as automotive equipment and district range officer, as well as the evidence control and juvenile officer. Jim was proudly named the Quincy Exchange Club Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in February 1984. After serving the public in this capacity, he retired in December 1986. Retiring at such a young age, allowed Jim and Olive the opportunity to enjoy life without the pressures of previous work commitments. Whether it be camping and fishing at Pine Lakes in Pittsfield, Ill., "boot-kicking" to his beloved country music, or simply sitting on the sidelines quietly supporting the many sports at Liberty Community No. 2, he was enjoying life. He found time to perfect his skills as a horseshoe pitcher, receiving many trophies and state honors. After several years of retirement, Jim and Olive discovered the "Winter Texan" lifestyle in the Casa DelValle community in southern Texas. For 20 years thereafter, they thoroughly enjoyed spending six months each year in this senior community. Being one of the "young kids" here, Jim could be found on the golf course daily ... as he said, "to be good at something, you have to practice." Here they met many good friends from all over the U.S. and Canada, relationships they have continued to cherish after leaving Texas. A true sportsman, Jim was an accomplished bowler, fisherman and golfer. In his earlier years he played basketball, baseball and softball, continuing to support from the sidelines after his health took him out of the game. He thoroughly enjoyed any and all sporting events, intently following the Liberty Eagles, as well as the many sports that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. A true family man, Jim was deeply proud of his entire family, including his daughter, grandchildren, and all of his "greats." He could be heard eagerly sharing their accomplishments, and flashing the pictures he proudly carried, to anyone he encountered. Jim led a faith-based life, committed to Christ, serving as an example to all. Although no longer physically with us, the strong values and morals that Jim exhibited will live on through his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a daughter; Sandra Sheely and her husband Rob of Quincy; four grandchildren, Kristen Walker and her husband Brian of Quincy, Shaun Stupavsky of Carbondale, Ill., Drew (Shannon) Stupavsky of Quincy, and Paige Stupavsky of Quincy; two stepgrandchildren, Austin and Zac Sheely, both of Quincy; eight great grandchildren, Sullivan, Jude, Finley, Beckett and Rhys Walker, Xavier Hawkins, and Miley and Willow Stephens, all of Quincy; sister, Sally McIntosh of Evansville, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Krethy (Allen) Krogman and Teresa Bumpass; a brother-in-law, Howard Cornwell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and step-father, Ted and Evelyn Lowe, three brothers-in-law, Dean and Clyde Bumpass, and Delano McIntosh; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Cornwell and Bea (Tony) Schwartz. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Wilson officiating. Burial: Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, with military honors conducted by the United States Army and Bear Creek American Legion Post 823. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thurday, May 23, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries