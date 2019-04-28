Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
John T. O'Heren Obituary
John T. O'Heren, 89, of Palmyra, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Monroe Manor Cottages in Paris, Mo.

He was born April 14, 1930, to William Harry and Beulah (Nowlin) O'Heren in Decatur, Ill.

John was a graduate of St. Francis Grade School in Quincy, St. Joseph Minor Seminary in Westmont and Marquette University. He worked as a registered nurse for the U.S. Army and for various Veterans Administration hospitals for 32 years.

John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Palmyra, the Knights of Columbus third and fourth degree, the Secular Franciscan Order and enjoyed attending the Quincy Cursillo. He participated in the Great River Honor Flight in May 2017.

Survivors include two sisters, Rosemary Westfallen and Patricia O'Connor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Henry O'Heren; and two sisters, Helen O'Heren and Joan R. Carlyle.

SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

MEMORIALS: Great River Honor Flight.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
