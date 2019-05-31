|
|
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. -- John "Jack" W. Alsup, Jr., formerly of Mount Sterling, was born on Sept. 28, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo., to John W. Alsup and Helen Marie (Delaney) Alsup. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Martha Alsup, Elizabeth Alsup Crawley and Josephine Alsup. He is survived by four children, John W. Alsup, III, Joseph Alsup (Amy), Patricia Alsup and Monica Alsup; three grandchildren: Natalie, Greta and Woodrow Alsup; and three sisters: Susan Rogers, Carol Fisch and Margaret Tiffin. Jack was a graduate of Saint Theresa High School (Decatur, Ill.) and St. Louis University Law School. He was state's tttorney of Brown County, Ill., in the early 1970s and practiced law for many years. A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Springfield, Ill., beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, with a funeral mass to follow. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 31 to June 2, 2019