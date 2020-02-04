|
John W. Barry, 82, of Sutter, passed away at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. John was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Ann Arbor, Mich., a son of Floyd and Christine (Tingley) Barry. John had been the accommodations manager for Fermilab in Batavia, Ill., for many years, retiring in 2000. John enjoyed horses, hunting and his cats and dogs. On May 12, 2001, he was united in marriage to Gwendolyn "Gwen" Kobiella in the house they designed and constructed in Sutter. He was a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints in Quincy. John is survived by his wife, Gwen, of Sutter; three daughters, Andrea (Jim) Kerber of West Chicago, Ill., Danielle (Mark Thomas) Wojtiuk of Schaumberg, Ill., and Elaina (Eric Capasso) Shaw of Streamwood, Ill.; and three grandchildren, Krystal and Cassidy McGlennon and Bree Capasso. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Burton. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw. Family will meet friends from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020