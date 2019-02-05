John William "Bear" Griney III, 71, of Quincy died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 21, 1947 in Ft. Knox, Ky., John was the son of John W. and Ruby Nelda Galgelgy Griney II. He married Linda Daniels on June 9, 1995, in Quincy. John served in Vietnam in the Army from 1965 to 1968 with honors. He was a member of the Crossing Church in Quincy where he enjoyed sharing the word of our Lord with his friends. He was employed at Black and Company and as a school crossing officer. Survivors include his wife Linda of Quincy; a stepdaughter, Brandy Ann Soens of Stauton, Ill.; a stepson, Terry Wayne Jones of Quincy; a stepgrandson, Jeremy Wayne Jones of Jacksonville, Ill.; a stepgranddaughter, Zoe Soens of Stauton, Ill.; one brother Stephen Griney (Denise) of Maryland; two sisters, Sharon Griney of Pennsylvania and Susan Hummel (Roger) of New England; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Griney was preceded in death by his parents. God speed our friend "Bear" Griney. God bless you. SERVICES: Memorial services at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019 at the Crossing Church in Quincy with the Rev. Alan Rabe officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Detail and the Quincy American Legion Post No. 37. VISITATION: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the church. MEMORIALS: The Crossing Church in Quincy. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary