Johnnie M. "John" Appledorn

Johnnie M. "John" Appledorn Obituary
Johnnie M. "John" Appledorn, 64, of Meridian, Miss., formerly of Mendon, Ill., and Burlington, Iowa, died at 5:27 a.m. June 16, 2019, at Rush Hospital in Meridian.

He was born May 24, 1955, in Quincy, Ill., to John W. and Hazel M. (Shaffer) Appledorn. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Jason (Jenn) Appledorn of Warsaw, Ill., and his children, Aleigha, Haliegh, Madolyn and Katie, Ashlee Bandy of Fort Madison, Iowa, and her son, Blaise, Levi Swanson of Burlington, Iowa, and his children, Justin and ShiAnn, and Jerimiah Alcantar and his mother, Debra, of Meridian, Miss.; and his sisters, Bonnie (Phil) Roberson of Lewistown, Mo., Shirley Dirth of Quincy and Connie Appledorn of Milan, Mo.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made to the family to cover expenses in care of Shirley Dirth, 914 Shady Acres Lane Quincy IL 62305.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
