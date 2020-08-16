|
Jon Ralph Alderton, 56, of Bates City, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born July 14, 1963, in Fremont, Calif., and was a son of the late Virgil Alderton and Marilyn Schaefer (Manlove). Jon was a graduate of Odessa High School, Class of 1982, and received a certificate of welding from Lex-La-Ray Area Vocational/Technical School in 1982. He was employed in various job settings increasing his skills in welding, maintaining facilities and repairing equipment. At Visteon (a Ford Motor Co. subsidiary) in Concordia, he applied those talents until the plant's closing. His strong work ethic and abilities continued at Remington Arms in Lexington, where he worked until his passing. Jon had a love for cars since childhood that led him to restoring and selling old cars as an adult. His interest in license plates drew him to communicate with, and eventually meet, other worldwide collectors. He became fascinated with history as he researched new travel destinations. Jon developed an interest in genealogy and along with other family members, helped create an updated family tree. Coins, stamps and old Stingray bike collecting were some of his diverse hobbies. In everyday living he was content with preparing and cooking new recipes and watching old movies. His unique interests and related life stories will be missed. Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Schaefer of Quincy, Ill.; special friend, April Sparks of Lexington, Mo.; three sisters, Vicki (companion Fred) Alderton of Birmingham, Ala., Nancy (Jim) Campbell of Soldotna, Alaska, and Ellyn (Kraig) Atkins of Coquille, Ore.; four nieces; uncles, aunts, cousins and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Alderton. A private family graveside service was held Friday, July 24, 2020, in Durham Missouri Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Ulrich officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020