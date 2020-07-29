|
Joseph A. Weibring, 82, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Quincy, to Albert B. and Mary Weibring. He married Sandra A. Vasen on Oct. 25, 1958, at St. Francis Solanus Church. She survives. Joe was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He worked at Electric Wheel from 1955 to May 1959. After being involved in an auto accident, he decided to attend Gem City Business College, and went to work at Quincy Peoples Savings and Loan as a loan officer, where he worked for over 30 years. Upon his retirement from Quincy Peoples, he continued closing loans for Central State Bank and then Midwest Abstract and Title Co. He enjoyed fishing and bowling, and was a big Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and meant everything to him. He was well-liked by everyone he knew. In addition to his wife, Sandy, survivors include a daughter, Jodi (Dewayne) Neisen of Quincy; two granddaughters, Kristen (Zach) Rasche and Nicole (Mitch) Leppke of Quincy; one great-granddaughter, Emma Kate Rasche; three sisters, Georgann Oppie, Margie (Jim) Boden and Alice (Bill) Bender, all of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to thank Joe's Hospice Team, Sarah Thornton, Amanda Tryba and Joanne Obert, who took such good care of Joe, and were such a great help and comfort to Sandy and Jodi. Thanks also to Trista Neisen, Sarah Gunder and Jennifer Kline. Hospice is a blessing. The family understands there are many who would like to come and pay their respect. However, due to COVID-19, the family service will be private, with a private burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy Humane Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020