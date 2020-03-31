|
|
Joseph Allen "Joe" Cross, 28, of Browning, and formerly of Mount Sterling passed away at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Ill., from injuries sustained in a side by side ATV accident which occurred in rural Schuyler County. He was born Jan. 29, 1992, in Quincy, the son of William Allen and Angela Lynn Hollembeak Cross. Joseph was a crane operator and diver for the United States Army Corps of Engineers based out of Peoria, Ill. He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Brown County High School with the class of 2010. Joe also graduated from Illinois Central College in Peoria, with an associate's degree. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. Joe was a true outdoorsman who always enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He truly loved the time spent with his family and many friends. Survivors include his fiancee, Allie Schenk and her daughter Hensley, who he loved as his own, of Browning. His parents Bill and Angie Cross of Mount Sterling. One sister Hannah Cross (Jason Feltoon) of Austin, Texas. One nephew Eric Feltoon of Austin, Texas. His paternal grandparents Jeanette Freitag of Mount Sterling and George Cross of Versailles. Allie's parents Kathy Moore and Andy Schenk both of Rushville, Ill. Five aunts Janie Forkin (Dan), Tammy Rabe (Marvin), Lisa Beardon, Julie Wort (Trent) and Sherry Perry (Steve) also survive along with numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Theodore "Ted" and Elizabeth "Betty" Hollembeak. We know that Joe deserves a beautiful tribute and understand that under normal circumstances many friends would love to attend. But sadly due to the current health situation and under the directions of the local health department the funeral services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Joe's funeral services streaming live at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. We also encourage the community to leave a condolence or remembrance on the website for the family. There will be no visitation at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School or the Hensley Hopps Education Fund and may be left or mailed to the Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 South Capitol Avenue, Mt. Sterling, IL 62353. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020