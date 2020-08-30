|
Joseph Don Lorenzo Kerkhoff, 88, of Quincy, died at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Sunset Home. Joseph was born July 2, 1932, in Quincy, a son of Joseph A. and Anna Muffly Kerkhoff. He married Joan Carol Kopsieker on Oct. 22, 1955, in Quincy. She survives. Joseph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1960 and from 1974 to 1990 in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired with the rank of staff sergeant. After his service, Joseph worked as a nursing assistant at the Illinois Veterans Home while also working at Birkenmaier's Market. He retired from the Illinois Veterans Home in 1992 after 33 1/2 years of employment. After his retirement from the veterans home, he took another position as a home health aide at Blessing Hospital. Later, he also worked for a number of years at County Market and Hy-Vee stores. Joseph was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, where he was past treasurer and later vice president of the Double Ring Sunday School Class. He and Joan served coffee in the gathering place and in Sunday school after Sunday services for many years. Joseph also volunteered over 4,000 hours at Blessing Hospital as part of the M.E.N. (Messenger Escort Network) transport team. Joseph continued to volunteer until January 2020, and he received a letter of commendation from the president of the United States of America for his selfless service to his community. In addition to his wife of nearly 65 years, survivors include his son, Jeffrey Kerkhoff of Quincy; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don Kerkhoff; and his sister, Betty Ann Schwindeler. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Army Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m Friday at the funeral home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials may be made to Vermont Street United Methodist Church or St. Joseph's Indian School. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020