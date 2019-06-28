Joseph E. "Joe" Holtschlag, 67, of Quincy, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1952, in Quincy, the son of John and Betty (Feld) Holtschlag. He was a graduate of Quincy High School. Joe was employed with JH Concrete Construction Inc. He was of the Catholic faith. Joe enjoyed bowling, cards and yardwork. He greatly loved the time spent playing with his grandkids. Survivors include a son, Micah Holtschlag and his wife, Victoria, of Quincy; two grandchildren, Hendrix and Waylon Holtschlag; siblings, John Holtschlag Jr., Jeff Holtschlag (Carol), Jerry Holtschlag (Kim), Jack Holtschlag (Lori), Rosie McCormick (James), Debbie Midiri (Joe), Janet Woerman, Jane Dixon, June Stanger (William), Susan Huffmyer (Jim), Barb Conners (Clarence), Donna Wolbrink (Travis), brother-in-law, Eugene Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joann Taylor; two brothers, James and Donald Holtschlag; and one brother-in-law, Ronald Woerman. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2019