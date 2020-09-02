|
|
Joseph F. Badamo, 94, of Waukegan, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Joe was born March 17, 1926, in Quincy to Gus and Tillie Badamo. He was a World War II veteran. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as part of the 10th Mountain Division in Italy. Joe worked as a painter for most of his life and retired from Great Lakes Naval Base in 1986. He enjoyed a long, happy retirement traveling with family and spending the cold winters in Arizona. Joe was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 731. He served as past grand knight and past faithful navigator. He was a founding member of St. Dismas Parish in Waukegan, where he volunteered and attended Mass for over 50 years. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family. Survivors include three children, Teresa (Ed) Wacyk of Waukegan, Nick (Lynn) Badamo of Antioch and Susan (Mark) Sanchez of Kenosha, Wis.; and grandchildren, Krystal, Emily, Ashley, Sarah, Sam, Cara, Adam and Shannon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; brother Jack; and both of his parents. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in St. Boniface Cemetery, 2001 State St. Quincy. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020