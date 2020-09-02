Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Badamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Badamo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Badamo Obituary
Joseph F. Badamo, 94, of Waukegan, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Joe was born March 17, 1926, in Quincy to Gus and Tillie Badamo.

He was a World War II veteran. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as part of the 10th Mountain Division in Italy.

Joe worked as a painter for most of his life and retired from Great Lakes Naval Base in 1986. He enjoyed a long, happy retirement traveling with family and spending the cold winters in Arizona.

Joe was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 731. He served as past grand knight and past faithful navigator. He was a founding member of St. Dismas Parish in Waukegan, where he volunteered and attended Mass for over 50 years.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family.

Survivors include three children, Teresa (Ed) Wacyk of Waukegan, Nick (Lynn) Badamo of Antioch and Susan (Mark) Sanchez of Kenosha, Wis.; and grandchildren, Krystal, Emily, Ashley, Sarah, Sam, Cara, Adam and Shannon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; brother Jack; and both of his parents.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in St. Boniface Cemetery, 2001 State St. Quincy.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now