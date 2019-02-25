QUINCY -- Joseph Goehl, 51, of Quincy, died at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born June 4, 1967, in Quincy, Joe was a son of Lawrence "Larry" and Julie A. McMullen Goehl Sr. He married Shelly Stull on April 30, 1988, in Quincy. Joe was a 1987 graduate of Quincy High School. His passion in life was hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Mississippi Valley Hunter's and Fisherman's Association, Wenois Archery Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He always participated in Fishing for Freedom and loved trap shooting. He traveled the United States shooting professional archery in the ASA Archery Club. He was in charge of the Mississippi Valley Youth Hunting and Fishing Programs and the Mississippi Valley Hunting and Fishing Wounded Deer Hunt Programs, and he chaired the Mississippi Valley Hunting and Fishing Water Fowl Committee and Youth Banquet Programs. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his favorite dog, Cocoa. Joe was employed in the family business at Rome's Auto Spring Repair for 38 years. Survivors include his father, Lawrence "Larry" Goehl Sr. of Quincy; a daughter, Jessica Goehl (Corey Witt) of Mendon; a son, Donovan Goehl of Quincy ; two grandchildren, Brayson Goehl and Corbin Witt of Mendon; three brothers, Lee Goehl (Angie) of Quincy, Todd Goehl (Kathy) of Quincy and Steven Goehl (Jeremy Apodaca) of Surprise, Ariz.; two sisters, Cari Mixer (Rusty) of Golden and Cheryl Smith (Jeff) of Milton; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Goehl was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Goehl. SERVICES: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Private internment will take place at a later date in Graceland Cemetery. MEMORIALS: To the family c/o Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary