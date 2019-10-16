Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Liberty Christian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Liberty Christian Church
Joseph M. "Joey" Lenz


1979 - 2019
Joseph M. "Joey" Lenz Obituary
Joseph M. "Joey" Lenz, 40, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital.

He was born Sept. 1, 1979, in Quincy, the son of Mark and Debra (Bradley) Lenz. Joey was a truck driver in the Quincy area and had last worked for Noxin Trucking.

He was of the Christian faith. Joey was a Cowboy fan, loved riding his side-by-side and fishing. His greatest love was time spent with his kids.

Survivors include his three children, Payton Flora, and Hope and Eden Lenz; two siblings,

Mike Lenz and his wife, Kim, and Shanna Tipton and her husband, Gerald, all of Liberty; stepgrandmother, Lorna Bradley; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Liberty Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to a fund for his children.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
