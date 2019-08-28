|
Joseph Patrick Winkelmann, 83, of Quincy, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Iowa. He was born on March 25, 1936, in St. Louis, the son of Clarence Henry and Alyce Marie (Pierce) Winkelmann. Joe was a graduate of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis in 1954. He received his bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1963. He married Judith May Rogers on Nov. 8, 1958, in Northbrook, Ill. She preceded him in death April 28, 2011. Mr. Winkelmann was a salesman. Over the years he worked for Colgate-Palmolive Co., Porter Paint Co., Kurfees Paint Co., State of Illinois-Emergency Management Agency, Taylor Publishing Co., Brahler's Tire Co. and the History Shop. He retired in 2013. Joe was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Joe was very active and was a member of the Sertoma Club, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, National Park Service Volunteer (Lincoln Home), Washington Theater commissioner, St. Monica Theater Review volunteer, Khoury League Coach, Orator coach, Findley Campaign volunteer and member of many Quincy social groups. He was a voracious reader, avid train collector, active photographer and lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Survivors include three daughters, Amy Jo Wheatman (Dean) of McCordsville, Ind., Alisa Rogers Elkins (Shawn) of Urbandale, Iowa, and Margaret Winkelmann Moore of Lawrenceville, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Courtney Schweers (Matt), Greg Wheatman (Danie), Brittany Meade (Zack), Davis Elkins (Amanda), Austin Brown (Liz), Hannah Lacy (Taylor) and Emma Moore (Jimmy); nine great-grandchildren; a special family friend, Roger Leach, who Joe considered his brother; five nephews and numerous other relatives also. In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, "Sonny" Winkelmann and John Winkelmann. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Francis Alanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or to the "St. Louis Cardinals Care" Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019