Joseph Thomas Drott (Papa Joe), 72, of 2100 Jackson, died suddenly at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Papa Joe was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Racine, Wis., to Eleanor F. (Maier) and Andrew Drott Jr. After graduation from St. Catherine's High School in May 1964, Papa Joe enrolled at Racine Technical Institute and graduated with his technical associate's degree in May 1966. He then enlisted with the U.S. Air Force in October 1966. While in the Air Force, he spent three of his four years as an inventory specialist at Bitburg, Germany, Air Force Base. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force in September 1970, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and received his Bachelor of Science in business in 1973. After graduation, he began working with Connecticut General Insurance in Racine. While working with Connecticut General, he and his family moved to the East Coast, first to the Hartford, Conn., area and later to New Jersey. During this time, he completed his Master of Science in organizational development from the University of Hartford in September 1980. After many years in the insurance business, Papa Joe made the career move to management with Domino's Pizza in the late 1980s. In 1997, Papa Joe moved to Papa John's Pizza, managing pizza locations up and down the state of New Jersey in a regional manager position, creating many great relationships and influences with co-workers and friends. In 2009, after a health-related issue, Papa Joe stepped back to a part-time position throwing and making pizzas. He then left the business and moved to Quincy in 2011 to be closer to his granddaughters. Papa Joe lived at Curtis Creek in Quincy, where he made many great friends. He lived with his partner in Quincy the last three years. He enjoyed dancing, music, gardening and following the Green Bay Packers. Papa Joe thoroughly loved spending time with his family and friends talking about life and his family. Survivors include his three children, Jenn (Ron) Tallcott of Quincy, Jason (Liz DiFebo) Drott of Philadelphia and Juliann (Adam Merritt) Drott of Reading, Pa.; three granddaughters, Lorelai Tallcott, 13, and Genavieve Tallcott, 11, both of Quincy, and Kaydence Merritt, 5, of Reading; his life partner, Crystal Strawn of Quincy; and bonus children, Silas Coggeshall of Macomb and Ezra Coggeshall of Quincy; a friend, Janice Petersen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother, Andrew Drott of Snohomish, Wash.; and four nephews. Papa Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother, Margaret Catherine (Maier) Drott; a brother, Nicholas Drott; and a sister, Rosemarie Drott Mertens. SERVICES: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Crossing 929, with pastor Ron Tallcott conducting. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Crossing 929. MEMORIALS: 2 X 4's For Hope or Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary